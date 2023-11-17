Georgia Tech hosts the least common opponent in the ACC Syracuse on Saturday as both teams battle for a bowl bid sitting at five wins each. The Orange joined the ACC in 2013, but the two teams have only played twice splitting the games with Tech winning 56-0 in Atlanta in 2013 and losing 37-20 as a favorite in the Carrier Dome in 2020 in a game with no fans due to covid. The Jackets are favored once again as the Orange come back to Atlanta for the first time in a decade and we caught up with Jim Stechschulte from the Juice Online to get the Syracuse take on the game.