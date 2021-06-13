Azareyeh has grown past Juanyeh's little brother on GT Official
Niceville (Fla.) four-star athlete Azareyeh Thomas knows Georgia Tech after spending time around his brother Junayeh for the last three years on the Flats, but his official visit to Atlanta provided something a little different for the nation's #111 player in the country. He moved past little brother to Juanyeh's teammates into a peer who they want to play on the Flats.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news