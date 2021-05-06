JacketsOnline - Archer WR DJ Moore sees opportunity at Georgia Tech during spring game

He also has an official visit finalized in June to the school just under an hour from his home.

One of those offers, WR Derrick (D.J.) Moore found himself on the Georgia Tech campus recently for the spring game.

With multiple offers out at the school, head coach Geoff Collins appears destined to change that in 2021.

Archer High School is far from a pipeline for Georgia Tech the last several years.

"It was a good trip," said Moore about his time on campus. "It was really nice to see the offense operate in person. I feel like I could come in, fit into the offense well, and play early there."

Moore brought his family with them to the spring game, and will have them with him on his official visit as well. His dad, Derrick, was impressed.

"I could tell my dad liked it," said D.J. "Especially because it is so close to home."

Derrick (D.J.'s dad) spent some time with JOL talking about the visit as well.

"We enjoyed the game. The team has great energy. It was cool for DJ to run into a lot of his friends who are also recruits and are targets for Georgia Tech. I thought all the QB's played well and showed mobility. Not a lot of deep connections, but an effective passing game."

Derrick talked a bit on where he feels his son would fit into the offense at Georgia Tech, were he to end up there.

"He would be interchangeable in that offense, with the ability to play both on the inside and outside. He can stretch the field, or eat up the middle of the field if someone tries to match him up against linebackers. That could lead to broken ankles, though."

100% of Moore's FutureCast predictions in currently are for Georgia Tech.

