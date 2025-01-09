Adamson soaking in All-American Bowl, excited for future at Tech

After slinging it around this past Fall during a big final season at Deer Creek High in Oklahoma, Georgia Tech quarterback signee Grady Adamson will get one more chance to put his talent on display as a high school athlete this Saturday in the Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio before eventually making his way to Atlanta to join the Jackets' program this summer.





Adamson, along with close to 100 other top recruits from all over the country, made his way to San Antonio earlier this week to take part in the All-American Bowl festivities, including practice and competitions that will eventually lead up to the game between the West and East squads on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Alamodome with the game being broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.





Adamson said he has had a great experience so far this week just getting to test his skills and compete against and alongside some of the best high school football players in the nation.





"It's been really fun honestly...just being around these guys, competing with these guys and competing with really good football players," Adamson said in an interview earlier this week. "So it's definitely about getting a lot better before we go off to our colleges."





Adamson, who will compete as part of the "West" team, added that the crop of receivers he's been practicing with this week makes his and the fellow QB's efforts a lot easier with as much talent as they have on the field.







"I think they're all pretty easy to throw to. They're all insanely fast and athletic," said Adamson. "It's been fun throwing to all of them."





Adamson is coming off a senior season at Deer Creek in which he helped lead the Antlers to an 8-4 record and a second-round appearance in the Oklahoma State Playoffs. He threw for 2,165 yards on 164-of-267 pass attempts to go with 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He showed his ability to hurt defenses with his legs as well, rushing for 406 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.





Adamson reiterated this week that his commitment and eventual signing with Georgia Tech was a lot about the connection and comfortability he felt with the program during the recruiting process as well as the potential he sees for the Jackets to continue moving in the right direction over the next few years.





"I think overall just the people and coaches there made it feel the most comfortable to me. And I want to go to a place that I feel good about," said Adamson. "Just like they did this year, I think they obviously continue to be on the up. I'm just really excited to join the program officially and get it all started."





After wrapping up his time in San Antonio on Saturday at the All-American Bowl, Adamson said he will return to Oklahoma to complete his final semester of high school at Deer Creek but continue to workout and be ready to join the Georgia Tech program this summer following graduation. He said he also is planning a visit to Atlanta during the spring to be around the team and coaches and start to learn the system more.





Adamson said he's been keeping track of the early enrollees in the 2025 class that have already moved in at Georgia Tech and said he is seeing a lot of excitement and togetherness from the class already as he is anticipating joining those guys later this year.





Adamson had a final message for what Georgia Tech fans could expect from him once he becomes a Yellow Jacket.





"You're going to get a tough, physical guy. I think I won't disappoint, and I'm going to be fun to watch," said Adamson.







Adamson will compete against fellow Georgia Tech signee and future Jackets' teammate Dalen Penson on Saturday in the All-American Bowl as the defensive back from Sandy Creek High will be a part of the East team roster after making his presence known in practice this week as well with some impressive reps.





Those two won't be the last Georgia Tech 2025 signees to compete in postseason all-star games this year as both defensive back Tae Harris and offensive lineman Josh Petty are scheduled to play in the Polynesian Bowl next Friday (Jan. 17) at Kunuiakea Stadium in Hololulu, Hawaii with the game scheduled for 9 p.m. eastern time and set to be broadcast on NFL Network.





Harris also competed in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 2 in DeLand, Florida.