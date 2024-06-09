Southwest DeKalb (Ga.) four-star wide receiver Samuel Turner lit up the Rivals Camp Series event in Atlanta and tore up the Georgia Tech practice fields at the Corky Kell 7v7 and he will continue to light up the ATL as a future Yellow Jacket with his commitment on Sunday to Brent Key and the Georgia Tech staff.

"It was amazing and I just didn't know the ins and outs of Georgia Tech and it is amazing, the family and the culture there and the way Coach Key is moving the program is really tremendous. My family loved it too and Georgia Tech was their top school also. I'm looking forward to good things happening at Georgia Tech," Turner said. "I love the vibes there, it is a great fit."

Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner has big plans for Turner's role in the offense. Key explained to him how they see him fitting in the role that Abdul Janneh has recently played as both an inside and outside receiver in the offense.

"Coach Key said they will move more to two/slot receiver role and being able to be a two-way go and be able to have the ability to play outside so it will fluctuate," Turner said.

Turner plays with a chip on his shoulder as his quiet demeanor belies a very competitive receiver and he will bring that drive to the Flats with him.

"I've always kind of been an underdog my whole life and people still overlook me, so I just have to prove it every time I'm on the field," Turner said.

Tech had an interesting connection that helped land Turner as well in current Yellow Jacket receiver Zion Taylor.

"In ninth grade, I was at Parkview HS and he was there and he was kind of like my big brother," Turner said. "He is a big mentor and he has been recruiting me."

New receivers coach Trent McKnight also has made a strong impression after coming over from Georgia State this spring to Tech.

"Coach McKnight started hitting me up as soon as he got hired. I like our relationship and how it is growing," he said. "He didn't come in and sweet talk me. Coach McKnight told me you have to come in and work and earn."

Turner is the sixth commitment of the day for the Jackets. He officially visited Georgia last week and had a trip to Provo for BYU and a trip to Liberty that is off.