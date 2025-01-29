2026 DB Jones talks busy recruiting month, where Georgia Tech stands

Class of 2026 cornerback/defensive back Rodarion Jones has been a hot name on the recruiting front for multiple years now, and the Carol City (Florida) standout continues to rack up offers as he heads into his senior year this coming Fall.





Jones currently has more than 20 reported offers, including several from ACC and SEC schools, and was recently re-offered by Georgia Tech as previous members of the Jackets' staff originally offered Jones back in May of 2023.





Jones said the last month has been hectic as coaches have gone back out on the road and been able to contact recruits once again, but it's something he doesn't take for granted, including talking once again with the Georgia Tech coaches.





"My recruitment's been crazy with the coaches on the road again," said Jones in an interview with JOL this week. "I'm getting called to my coaches office every day. Coaches always hit me up a lot as well. I'm very blessed to be in this position.





"The GT offer meant a lot to me," added Jones. "I had the offer from the old staff, but Coach (Norval) McKenzie gave me a visit at my school just telling me they are very high on me and I have an offer from them. I’ll definitely be up there for the spring (to visit). This offer was very eye-opening for me."





Jones said since the contact with the Georgia Tech coaches a couple weeks ago they have continued to check in with him to try to build a solid relationship.





"They are pretty big on building a relationship with me. I probably text and call Coach McKenzie or Coach Quentin Jones about every day so we stay in touch," said Jones.





Jones has received several in-state offers as well from Florida, Florida State, Miami, UCF, South Florida and Florida A&M while other notable offers in the ACC and SEC include Louisville, Missouri, Oklahoma and Pittsburgh. He said he will be visiting South Florida this weekend but is also working on getting dates scheduled for trips to Georgia Tech, UCF, Louisville and Florida this Spring or Summer.





Jones said his ultimate goal for his recruitment is to make his commitment this Summer before the start of his senior season and be locked in somewhere as he plans to hear out all the schools during his recruiting process.





In the end, Jones said his final choice will come down to which program he believes will allow him to grow the most as a player and the kind of trust he wants to have with his coaches.





"The biggest thing I look for in a school I want to go to is the developmental part of it and of course my relationship with the coaches," said Jones.





It should be a busy next several months for Jones as he continues to be one of the most sought-after defensive backs in the 2026 class and as he narrows down his choices and points to a likely summer commitment.