The second live evaluation period of April began Friday evening and the Adidas 3SSB circuit teams are playing in front of college coaches in Bryan, Texas. Of interest to Georgia Tech fans is the performance of 2024 guard CJ Brown who holds a GT offer.

Brown did not put up eye popping soring numbers during the first live evaluation period last weekend but he felt good about his performance.

“I feel like I played well,” Brown said. “I didn't really do a lot of scoring. But I felt like I did a good job contributing to the game in other ways.”