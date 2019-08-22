News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-22 16:12:57 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 LB Barrett Carter on Georgia Tech: "It is a home feeling there"

Wjvhkvcqqyed2hx85zjk
Jared Halus • JacketsOnline
@JaredHalusGT
Staff Writer

North Gwinnett linebacker Barrett Carter has garnered national interest heading into his junior season. After a busy summer that consisted of new offers from Virginia Tech, Alabama, Georgia, and Sy...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}