Happy New Year, JOL subscribers.

The first full recruiting class for head coach Geoff Collins and his staff back in the Class of 2020 finished at No. 25 nationally, with 24 members and 23 signees.

Thus far in the Class of 2021, there are 16 signees in a class that is ranked in the 40's, along with a group of transfers including multiple former Rivals250 members.

The team ranking number is one that is the way it is for 2021 due to a lack of quantity, not quality.

By average RR of the signees, Georgia Tech's class is at 5.65, which is actually higher than the average RR of the 2020 class, which finished with an average of 5.63.

Moving onto the Class of 2022, there has one member in it for quite some time, as Fla. WR Jullian Lewis has been committed to the staff since September.

In this year-starting feature I hope becomes a JOL tradition for classes beyond this one, below you will find 20 names most likely to end up in a "Way Too Early Projected Class" were I to do one.

Alongside each player card you will see the team rankings points attached, as well as some other notable offers they currently hold.

Got it? Ready?