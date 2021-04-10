The weather on Saturday in the Southeast was causing issues for recruits all over the country.

Greater Atlanta Christian athlete Will Hardy was not one of those impacted by Mother Nature.

Knowing the forecast was not going to be ideal, Hardy and his family made the decision to make a two-day trip out of it. The family spent spring break on vacation, and on their way back home Hardy and his family spent time walking around on campus on Friday, before returning Saturday morning for practice.

Hardy caught up with JacketsOnline shortly after leaving campus.