Sunshine state WR West sees recruiting explode, including offer from GT

Things can move very quickly in the recruiting world, and that has certainly been the case for wide receiver Elijah West.





The 2026 3-star (5.6) target from the Sunshine State went from a relatively unknown prospect in early January to picking up several offers over the last two months, including five from Power 4 Conference programs with the most recent coming from Georgia Tech on March 13. West has also had a pair of Big Ten schools offer him, Michigan State and Minnesota, along with the SEC's Arkansas and the Big 12's UCF.





West, who plays his prep ball for Tate High in Pensacola, said hearing from Georgia Tech for the first time and immediately getting the offer was eye-opening for him.





"Getting the offer from Georgia Tech meant a lot to me," West told JOL this week. "It really showed me that they see potential in me."







Georgia Tech wide receivers coach Trent McKnight has been the staff member in contact with him and despite just reaching out in the last few weeks, West said he has enjoyed his talks with McKnight so far.





"We're still building that connection, but I can tell he's a great guy," said West.





Along with the five offers mentioned above, West also has South Florida, Troy and Tulane among the schools on his offer list. His spring visit tour has several schools on it that haven't offered yet but have been in contact. He will visit Auburn and Alabama on Thursday (March 20), Ole Miss and Mississippi State on Friday (March 21), LSU on March 22, Tulane on March 23 and Florida State on March 24.





Quickly after the offer came from Georgia Tech, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound West had already set up an official visit to The Flats for June 6-8.





"I'm super excited about my official visit to Georgia Tech," said West. "Can't wait to meet the coaches and explore the campus. It’s such an amazing opportunity!"





Along with the trip to Atlanta, West also has set up official visits to Arkansas on June 13 and Tulane on June 19.