Westlake (Ga.) offensive tackle Jakiah Leftwich was one of the first 2021 offers on the offensive line when he received his offer from the staff way back in October.

Leftwich quickly became a regular on campus, visiting for several home games, and constantly the thought of commitment weighed on his mind.

Around winter time, Leftwich started to blow up. Florida State and South Carolina entered the picture. Tennessee was next.

Leftwich had previously set a decision for July. That will no longer be the case.