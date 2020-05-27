It was exactly a week ago. Illinois had just added the commitment of Westlake DE SeDarius McConnell, and the message board on JOL began to wonder: What happened to the momentum Georgia Tech had worked to develop at Westlake?

Two days later, Jakiah Leftwich committed to GT, and sent out this tweet. In a span of 48 hours, the fanbase went from thinking they might strike out at the school the staff had spent so much time and effort on, to having one committed, with more to soon follow.

In the days between last Friday and Wednesday afternoon, Georgia Tech added the commitments of Leftwich, QB Chayden Peery, and TE Ben Postma. Now, they've added Leo Blackburn to that mix as well.

Let's take a closer look at Blackburn, who chose GT over a total of 30 offers.