JacketsOnline - Underclassman Spotlight: Dacula LB Kyle Efford

Dacula High School is not a school that is known for putting out big-time talent on a regular basis. While guys such as Jalen Perry, Chris Scott, and Jakob Brashear all came from the school, the history of the program is not as strong as some of the others in the area. The Falcons program will go into the 2020 season with multiple Power Five talents on the defensive side of the ball. Class of 2021 defensive back Kaleb Edwards, as well as the selection for Tuesday's spotlight: Class of 2022 linebacker Kyle Efford.

Efford holds offers currently from the likes of Georgia Tech, Indiana, Vanderbilt, and others so far in the process. He would have seen his stock rise further had he been able to camp this spring/summer, but he will go into his junior season with multiple Power Five offers. One of those offers, the one from Georgia Tech, caught his attention immediately. "They offered me as a linebacker," Efford said back in January following a visit to the Flats. "That's a top of the line program. I had been hoping for this offer." He continued. "Coach (Andrew) Thacker is the coach I talked with the most. We kept it short for now, but I will definitely be back on campus again soon. I really liked the facilities there, and the hospitality shown by the coaches."

