van de Berg spent some time with JOL to break down his decision to return to the state of Georgia.

Jordan van den Berg , a graduate of Providence Christian in Gwinnett County, made his decision official earlier this week after entering the transfer portal late last month.

"I really feel like this is an era where Georgia Tech is going to be dominant," he said about his decision to commit to Brent Key. "They have a lot of momentum going in the right direction. I see them making great strides, and in the next few years I think we can get to where this program was back in the day. Who wouldn't want to be a part of greatness?"

Originally from South Africa, van den Berg's family ended up in the state of Georgia, and despite him landing at Penn State after a successful stint at Iowa Western CC, his family remained in Georgia.

As time went by, and van de Berg's impact at the college level grew, so too did his level of homesickness. Transferring to Georgia Tech and finishing his career in Atlanta means the world to him and his family.

"Being able to play in front of my own family, and being back home was another big reason," said van de Berg. "Being able to showcase my skills in my home state is a special opportunity that means the world to me.

van den Berg played 154 snaps last season for the Nittany Lions at defensive tackle, playing in 11 games with 11 tackles and a TFL. He has almost 400 career snaps in the Big Ten as a defensive tackle.