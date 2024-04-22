It will be a homecoming for Jayden Davis the former Cincinnati safety who committed to the Bearcats out of high school in the 2023 class, redshirted playing in four games before hitting the portal this offseason. He committed to Georgia Tech on Monday night to play back in Atlanta. The Collins Hill HS standout was a top 50 player in Georgia in the 2023 class and brings size to a rebuilding Tech secondary under new defensive backs coach Cory Peoples and defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci.
Davis will bring some depth to a secondary where the younger part of the roster completely turned over from the 2022 and 2023 classes except for Clayton Powell-Lee and 2023 signees Taye Seymore and Nico Dowdell.