It will be a homecoming for Jayden Davis the former Cincinnati safety who committed to the Bearcats out of high school in the 2023 class, redshirted playing in four games before hitting the portal this offseason. He committed to Georgia Tech on Monday night to play back in Atlanta. The Collins Hill HS standout was a top 50 player in Georgia in the 2023 class and brings size to a rebuilding Tech secondary under new defensive backs coach Cory Peoples and defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci.