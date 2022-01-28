Tech DE Jared Ivey enters the transfer portal

After two productive seasons at Georgia Tech, defensive end Jared Ivey entered his name in the transfer portal on Friday. Ivey started all 11 games he played in during the 2021 season as well as starting the final two of the 2020 campaign.

Playing the field end position in the Jackets defense, Ivey had three sacks in 2021 and 10 quarterback hurries.

The former North Gwinnett star faced tougher competition for playing time this fall with a healthy Keion White finally available at the same defensive end spot. During fall camp he also lost his jersey number and was demoted to #62 for reasons not disclosed by Ivey or the staff before earning back his #15.

Ivey's mother Tracey also became a bit of a social media legend in Tech circles with his exuberant support of the program and her son.