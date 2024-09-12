Tech among schools getting in on fast-rising DE/OLB prospect Haastrup

in other news
Former Tech OL Gardner to take over as color analyst on radio
Former Jacket standout, NFL veteran to make his debut for Duke game on Oct. 5
Brent Key media avail 9/17 notes and quotes
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key spoke to the media on Tuesday as the Jackets prepare to face #19
JOL Mailbag 9/16 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance
Georgia Tech fans have a lot of questions about the state of the football program as they head into another road ACC
Hoops Recruit Scoop 9/16
Georgia Tech men's basketball has been busy in recent weeks with visitors, catch up on who has been on campus and more.
Georgia Tech Bowl Projections after Week 3
Georgia Tech jumped back into bowl projections after a win over VMI.
in other news
Former Tech OL Gardner to take over as color analyst on radio
Former Jacket standout, NFL veteran to make his debut for Duke game on Oct. 5
Brent Key media avail 9/17 notes and quotes
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key spoke to the media on Tuesday as the Jackets prepare to face #19
JOL Mailbag 9/16 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance
Georgia Tech fans have a lot of questions about the state of the football program as they head into another road ACC