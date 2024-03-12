Georgia Tech added another piece to the defensive line puzzle for 2024 with the commitment of Jordan van den Berg formerly of Penn State. The former Providence Christian Academy standout will return to Georgia where he was a three-year letterman in high school in Gwinnett County.

At Penn State, van den Berg played three seasons after starting his career at Iowa Western CC. He played 154 snaps last season for the Nittany Lions at defensive tackle playing in 11 games with 11 tackles and a TFL. He has almost 400 career snaps in the Big Ten as a defensive tackle.

With his first season coming during the COVID year, van den Berg has two years remaining of possible eligibility. He redshirted in 2021 and played in 2022 and 2023 for Penn State.