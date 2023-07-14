Georgia Tech added the final piece for the 2023-24 basketball team on Friday with the signing of J Addison School (Ont.) forward Ibrahima Sacko. Sacko is originally from Guinea in West Africa and he has played international basketball and is considered a high-level defensive player with an impressive frame with a seven-foot wingspan on a six-foot-six frame. He was the defensive player of the year in the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association last year.

Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire has been adding a lot of length and athleticism to his team since taking over the Yellow Jacket program this spring and Sacko is another player who hits multiple checkmarks for the coach.

“The biggest thing Ibrahima brings is elite defense,” said Stoudamire in a school release. “He has a chance to be one of the best defenders in the country with his size and strength. The way he can defend on or off the ball is something I haven’t seen in someone his age, and he will make an impact on that end from day one. Offensively, he’s a downhill driver who can finish at the rim, but with time he has the potential to score at all three levels.”

Sacko picked the Jackets over finalists Oregon, Xavier, and BYU.