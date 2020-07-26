JacketsOnline - TE commit Ben Postma rebuffs recent PAC-12 school's approach

TE commit Ben Postma rebuffs recent PAC-12 school's approach
Cypress (Tex.) Ranch TE Ben Postma surprised many inside the state of Texas when he opted to commit to Georgia Tech over some of the traditional pipeline schools in the state, such as Arkansas, Oklahoma State, SMU, Kansas, and others.
Since committing to the Yellow Jackets, Postma has continued to see his relationships with the coaching staff grow, but he has also been able to connect well with several of his future teammates.
In the latest edition of "Catching up with the commits" Postma details the latest in his recruitment, which school in the PAC-12 reached out to him and his response, as well as his recent communication with top OL target Weston Franklin.
