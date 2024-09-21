Sources: Georgia Tech's Christian Leary leaves the team

According to the ESPN2 broadcast for the Georgia Tech at Louisville, Jackets' senior wide receiver Christian Leary has left the team.





Play-by-play man Mike Monaco revealed the information just prior to the opening kickoff on Saturday.





Leary was in his second season at Georgia Tech after transferring from Alabama, where he spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He finished the 2023 season with the Jackets appearing in all 13 games and racking up 25 catches for 309 yards with two touchdown receptions, including the memorable game-winner at Miami.





So far this season, Leary had played sparingly over the first four games and had three catches for 27 yards.