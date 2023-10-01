After several subpar defensive performances including a home loss to Bowling Green on Saturday 38-27, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key has shuffled the assignments on his defensive staff promoting Kevin Sherrer from Co-DC/linebackers coach to the full defensive coordinator position. Andrew Thacker the fifth-year defensive coordinator was demoted to safeties coach and Travares Tillman will oversee the rest of the secondary in the new alignment.

“Our performance on defense this season hasn’t met the standard that we expect at Georgia Tech. While the responsibility for that does not fall on any one individual – in fact, as the head coach, that responsibility begins with me – I do feel that a new voice and perspective from the coordinator role is necessary for us to improve,” Key said in a statement. “Coach Sherrer is a veteran coach that has had great success in all aspects of coaching defense and at the highest levels of football. I’m confident in his ability to lead our defense and achieve the improvement that we expect and demand.”

The Jackets are giving up 30.8 points per game this season putting them at 105th in scoring defense nationally and 131st in pass defense out of 133 programs in the FBS this season.

Sherrer was last a defensive coordinator at Tennessee in 2018 under Jeremy Pruitt and was previously the linebackers coach for the New York Giants for two seasons before sitting out 2022 and joining the Tech staff in the offseason.