Rivals250 OL Cortez Smith previews his college decision
Cortez Smith is set to reveal his college decision on Saturday (July 20).The Rivals250 offensive lineman from Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview High School in Georgia is set to choose from Miami, Georgia, Geo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news