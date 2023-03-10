After eight seasons leading the Georgia Tech men's basketball program, Josh Pastner is out as the head coach. The Yellow Jackets will have a new leader for the 2023-24 season. Jeff Goodman was the first to report the news.

Pastner's tenure was marked by a few major highs like the ACC Tournament Championship in 2021 and lows like NCAA probation for rogue actions by a former assistant coach Darryl LaBarrie and a quasi booster Ron Bell and that same booster being convicted for attempting to blackmail Pastner and Georgia Tech with a concocted scheme. Bell and his girlfriend are going to federal prison, but the damage from that in recruiting coupled with too many losses doomed Pastner.

Pastner finished his Tech tenure with a 109-113 record overall and a 51-77 record in ACC play ahead of his predecessor Brian Gregory but behind Paul Hewitt, Bobby Cremins, and Whack Hyder as modern basketball coaches for the Yellow Jackets.