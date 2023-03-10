News More News
Pastner is out at Georgia Tech after 7 seasons

Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline
After eight seasons leading the Georgia Tech men's basketball program, Josh Pastner is out as the head coach. The Yellow Jackets will have a new leader for the 2023-24 season. Jeff Goodman was the first to report the news.

Pastner's tenure was marked by a few major highs like the ACC Tournament Championship in 2021 and lows like NCAA probation for rogue actions by a former assistant coach Darryl LaBarrie and a quasi booster Ron Bell and that same booster being convicted for attempting to blackmail Pastner and Georgia Tech with a concocted scheme. Bell and his girlfriend are going to federal prison, but the damage from that in recruiting coupled with too many losses doomed Pastner.

Pastner finished his Tech tenure with a 109-113 record overall and a 51-77 record in ACC play ahead of his predecessor Brian Gregory but behind Paul Hewitt, Bobby Cremins, and Whack Hyder as modern basketball coaches for the Yellow Jackets.

Pastner was doomed by a dreadful start in ACC play outside of a win for Miami
Pastner was doomed by a dreadful start in ACC play outside of a win for Miami (Melinda Myers/USAToday)

After knocking off #12 at the time Miami, the Jackets lost nine straight ACC games including being doubled up by Duke at home and a road loss against a bad Louisville team.

New Yellow Jacket athletic director J Batt will conduct his second coaching search in less than six months on the job after retaining Brent Key as the football coach in December following a national search.

