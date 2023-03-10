Pastner's tenure was marked by a few major highs like the ACC Tournament Championship in 2021 and lows like NCAA probation for rogue actions by a former assistant coach Darryl LaBarrie and a quasi booster Ron Bell and that same booster being convicted for attempting to blackmail Pastner and Georgia Tech with a concocted scheme. Bell and his girlfriend are going to federal prison, but the damage from that in recruiting coupled with too many losses doomed Pastner.
Pastner finished his Tech tenure with a 109-113 record overall and a 51-77 record in ACC play ahead of his predecessor Brian Gregory but behind Paul Hewitt, Bobby Cremins, and Whack Hyder as modern basketball coaches for the Yellow Jackets.
After knocking off #12 at the time Miami, the Jackets lost nine straight ACC games including being doubled up by Duke at home and a road loss against a bad Louisville team.
New Yellow Jacket athletic director J Batt will conduct his second coaching search in less than six months on the job after retaining Brent Key as the football coach in December following a national search.