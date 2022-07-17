Pair of Jackets drafted in the first day of the 2023 MLB Draft

There was little doubt that consensus All-American catcher Kevin Parada was going to be picked early in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft, but the wait ended up being a little longer than expected and a bit of a heartbreaker for many Tech fans. Parada ended up going at pick 11 to the New York Mets the division rival of the Atlanta Braves the favorite team of the majority of Georgia Tech fans.

Parada won the Buster Posey Award and Johnny Bench Award this past season and was a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy following a banner 2022 season where he set a school record with 26 home runs with 85 RBI and 74 runs scored and 174 total bases while hitting .360. His sophomore season also saw him catch 55 of the Jackets' 60 games and he played in all 60.

“I’m extremely proud of Kevin and his night tonight. To be drafted by a great organization like the New York Mets and to join other Georgia Tech greats as a first-rounder is a tremendous honor. Kevin has worked extremely hard for this moment and to see it all pay off in-person here on this great stage in his hometown is a thrill for me as well. He will continue to represent us well as the next in a very long line of terrific catchers from Tech and I couldn’t be more happy for him,” Tech head coach Danny Hall said in a statement via Georgia Tech.