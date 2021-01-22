JacketsOnline - Offers of the Day: A look back at a busy Thursday of offers for GT

In a normal cycle, the month of January is one in which coaches are on the road.

Whether it be in-person recruiting of the current class cycle or eye-balling and having conversations with coaches/teachers/etc. about prospects in future cycles, the January evaluation period is a big one.

In a world where COVID has created a 10+ month dead period, coaching staffs across the country are adapting and finding new ways to evaluate talent, extend offers, and continue growing relationships.

Thursday was a great example of that for the Georgia Tech coaching staff. Can't keep up with all of the offers sent out?

