Notes and Quotes from Tech practice 11/5

Georgia Tech Hoops Notebook 11/1
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech men's basketball coach Damon Stoudamire and new transfers Javian McCollum and Luke O'Brien spoke
Couch Coach: GT's loss at Virginia Tech exposes thin margins
Georgia Tech fell at Virginia Tech in part due to the inability to execute in key situations showing the thin margins.
Brent Key's Halloween bye week media avail 10/31
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key spoke to the media on Thursday during the bye week as his teams aims to
Georgia Tech Football Redshirt Report after nine games
Georgia Tech football has played seven games this season and six true freshmen have burned their redshirts already with
WAR ROOM: The latest scoop on Georgia Tech Football 10/29
It has been a weird couple of weeks for Georgia Tech football and we tackle all of the big news in the WAR ROOM.
