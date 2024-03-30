Fuller chose Georgia Tech over other offers from the likes of USC, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt among several others.

I'm not sure many would have expected four-star Grayson EDGE Andre Fuller Jr. to be the first in the boat, but Fuller Jr. locked in his decision on Saturday following an unofficial visit to the school.

It was always going to be an in-state kid to kick off the 2025 class for head coach Brent Key and his revamped coaching staff.

"I got to talking to Coach Key after the scrimmage, and Georgia Tech really has just checked all the boxes for me," said Fuller Jr. about his decision. I knew right away that I made the right decision. When I gave him the news, he jumped up and was smiling from ear-to-ear. Everyone else came into the office and was getting hype, it was a special moment!"

For Fuller Jr. and his family, Georgia Tech was a school that there was always a high-level of interest in given the academic prestige of the school and the trajectory of the football program.

"Coming into the recruiting process, I knew that I was looking for balance in terms of academics and football. Once I saw them scrimmage today, that checked a box for sure. Coach Key's personality really stands out to me too. He's just a great guy and is a tremendous leader of men. My relationship with coach Kyle Pope has to be the strongest of any coach recruiting me. He's been like an uncle to me since he first started recruiting me."

Fuller Jr.'s relationship with Pope will continue as he arrives on campus at GT as an EDGE guy. Pope's vision for him defensively is all about versatility.

"They see me as a C Gap player that can also squeeze, QB spy, drop back into coverage, and rush the passer as well."

Schools from all over the country flock to Grayson HS whenever they are able to given the immense amount of talent and depth they've been able to build in Loganville. Fuller Jr. is aware of the pipeline between the two programs, and is excited to keep it flowing.

"I did get the chance to chop it up with No. 11 on the defensive side of the ball, Kevin Harris while I was there on Saturday. He and I talked before the scrimmage.I didn't get the chance to talk to Jamal Haynes this time, but that Grayson -> Georgia Tech pipeline is crazy."

Fuller Jr. didn't hesitate in his exclusive interview with JOL when asked about who he is prioritizing as he transitions into his new role as a recruiter.

"I feel like with my decision, and being the vocal leader that I am, more people will want to come on in and join the family at Georgia Tech. I do see myself both as a leader and as a recruiter now, and my teammate Jaylen Bell is a top target for me. I think he's going to be an important part of this 2025 class as well. He's my first target."

Fuller Jr. is shutting things down, focusing on winning a state championship at Grayson and working to build the best 2025 class he can.

"I do plan on shutting everything down, things have been hectic.Things have gotten to the point throughout the process that they've actually been annoying at times. I'm locked in."







