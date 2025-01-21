Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jan 21, 2025
2026 Edge Quinn recaps busy month of recruiting, Georgia Tech interest
circle avatar
Alex Farrer  •  JacketsOnline
Staff Writer
Twitter
@AFarrersports
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In