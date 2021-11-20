ND dominates Tech in a full destruction 55-0 of the Jackets

SOUTH BEND, IN.- In a season of soul-crushing close losses, Georgia Tech avoided the drama early in a 55-0 drumming against #6 Notre Dame. The Jackets fell behind 3-0 early then a pick-six by Jordan Yates on the next drive started a free fall that never ended. The loss was the worst since the Clemson 73-7 drubbing a year ago in Bobby Dodd Stadium and didn’t exactly supply tons of hope heading into next weekend’s game against #1 Georgia on the Jackets’ home turf where they are winless since 1999. Head coach Geoff Collins was clear about his disappointment after the game. “Hats off to Notre Dame, that's a really good football team, but I thought we got outcoached, we got out-executed, and we got out physical(ed) throughout the game. Our response to adversity was not like we've shown in previous weeks and we got to find a way,” Collins said. “We've got the number one team in the country coming into town next Saturday. That one hurt. Obviously, they're hurting in there (the locker room) and this has not been the type of football that we've played and battled the last couple of weeks, so just got to get better.”

Kyren Williams stiff arms a Tech defender (Matt Cashore/USAToday)

Notre Dame scored on every series in the first half plus a pick-six racking up 354 yards of offense. Collins agreed that was a major turning point in the game. “That opening drive, they get the kickoff return, we lost leverage by two guys on the perimeter which can happen against a good returner, they crossed the 50, they get down into the red zone and the guys had the proper mindset, the right mentality, they get a stop, they force a field goal, then we come out and have that pick-six and then we're unable to respond really for the rest of the first half. That was disappointing to see and we got to find a way to get the right.” They finally punted on the opening drive of the second half, but still managed to score a field goal. Brian Kelly pulled his starters at that point and the reserves struggled against Tech’s first-team defense. Jack Coan threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns while a mixture of backs and QB runs put up 212 yards on the ground and three touchdowns for Notre Dame. The Irish averaged 8.7 yards per play while holding Tech to just 3.6 yards per play at 224 yards of offense on the day. Tight end Michael Mayer had three catches for 86 yards and a touchdown and Kevin Austin had 89 yards receiving on two catches and eight yards rushing to lead the Irish offense. Yates struggled throwing a pick-six and having a strip-sack returned for a touchdown in the game. He threw 28 times for just 96 yards and ran for just 20 yards because of the negative plays from the six sacks the line gave up despite him having 72 yards pre-net rushing. Star running back Jahmyr Gibbs was held to 58 yards rushing and zero catches for the first time this season. Tech did manage three sacks to keep the Irish from eclipsing 600 yards of offense and five tackles for a loss in the game with safeties Tariq Carpenter and Juanyeh Thomas finishing as the leading tacklers, but the expected dynamic duo also struggled in the loss and Thomas put a lot of blame on his own shoulders. “Two of the biggest passes were on me. It is not like he was running free,” Thomas said of the Irish tight end Mayer. “I mean I got to the dude and he made a great catch, but I have to fight through the ball and we have to have confidence as a defense to make plays on the ball and I take pride in that so I have to make a play on the ball too.” Thomas said like many of the losses this year, key plays broke down and the Jackets would have one missed coverage or mistake lead to a big play. He said they’ve got to learn to make up for these miscues. “We have got to learn how to make up for a mistake that is made by one guy,” Thomas said of the defense. “This is college ball and one person can mess up at least one person is not going to be perfect so that is why everything comes together and we have done a good job of staying together so that does not happen, but it goes back to the focus piece and making plays and we didn’t.” Collins said his team was outcoached but he did not offer additional details as to how he plans to fix that and whether he plans to make changes to his staff as the Jackets look at another 3-win season falling to 3-8 on the year.

s strip sack was one of the few bright spots for Georgia Tech and the Irish recovered the ball still (Matt Cashore/USAToday)

HOW IT HAPPENED