Nation's top 2024 dual-threat QB impressed by GT visit
It is setting up to be a busy weekend for four-star Rivals100 Willis (Tex.) QB D.J. Lagway.
Lagway, who visited Georgia Tech on Wednesday, spent time at UGA on Thursday, and will visit both South Carolina and Clemson this weekend as well.
The Wednesday trip to Atlanta set a new standard for Lagway, and he spent time with JOL to recap the visit.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news