JacketsOnline - Narduzzi talks Georgia Tech

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi has had a lot of success against Georgia Tech since landing the Panthers head coaching job going 4-1 against the Jackets after Pitt dropped their first two ACC games against their coastal rival Yellow Jackets. Pitt won 20-10 last year in Atlanta, but COVID rescheduling has the two teams playing in Atlanta again this year and Narduzzi spoke about his team coming off a blowout win over Florida State ending a four-game losing streak.

Narduzzi is a face shield proponent (Charles LeClaire/USAToday)

"Got a great challenge on the road again, headed down to Georgia Tech, and I think a tough football team," Narduzzi said at his presser on Monday. "When I watch tape on them, really all three phases you see a physical team. You really do. They've got a young football player in Jeff Sims that's athletic. He's a freshman from Jacksonville, Florida, that we recruited a year ago, so we know who he is. I know what he looks like; I know he's not six-foot; I know he's probably more 6'4"-ish. I know he's athletic, he's got a great arm. And then defensively, again, Geoff Collins is a defensive guy and they play hard on defense. They're sound, and they make plays." Narduzzi said that Tech's offense has made major strides compared to last year when they were struggling to make the transition away from the triple option. "I mean, you see the -- you see a transition for sure, and they're a lot better football team than they were a year ago," he said. "Obviously, they gave us issues last year. I think they're tough. I think he's got his culture built there. He's still recruiting, but when I look at their offensive line -- because defense is defense. It doesn't matter, nothing changed for the defense except their defense gets to play against normal offenses during summer camp. But the biggest change was what they've done with their offense, and I think they've done a great job offensively as far as what they do, how they do it, what they're trying to do. Like I said, the Jeff Sims kid is a young guy. I think he's going to be sharp, and he's got a nice arm. He's smooth. He knows he can read coverages. You see him look off stuff, he'll go over here and go from one, two, three, so you see him reading the field. He's not just throwing RPOs. But they will throw some RPOs for sure this weekend."

