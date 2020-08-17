JacketsOnline - Meet the commits: Your 2021 Georgia Tech football recruiting class

Meet the commits: Your 2021 Georgia Tech football recruiting class
Get to know each of the class of 2021 prospects committed to Geoff Collins and the rest of the staff on the Flats at Georgia Tech.
We have provided background info on each of the commits below (in chronological order), and will continue to update this article each time Georgia Tech lands a new commitment to the class.
Height: 6'1
Weight: 185
Commitment Date: August 15th
Other Notable Offers: Ole Miss, Nebraska, Tennessee, others
Height: 6'3
Weight: 300
Commitment Date: August 10th
Other Notable Offers: Virginia, UNC, Mississippi State, others
Height: 6'3
Weight: 220
Commitment Date: July 20th
Other Notable Offers: Miami, Virginia Tech, Boston College, etc.
Height: 6'0
Weight: 190
Commitment Date: July 1st
Other Notable Offers: Notre Dame, Duke, others
Height: 6'1
Weight: 205
Commitment Date: June 17th
Other Notable Offers: Louisville, Nebraska, Pitt, others
Height: 6'5
Weight: 280
Commitment Date:June 5th
Other Notable Offers: Missouri, West Virginia, others
Height: 6'5
Weight: 217
Commitment Date: May 27th
Other Notable Offers: Illinois, Wisconsin, South Carolina, others
Height: 6'5
Weight: 220
Commitment Date: May 26th
Other Notable Offers: Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Minnesota, others
Height: 6'2
Weight: 205
Commitment Date: May 25th
Other Notable Offers: Louisville, Michigan State, Maryland, others
Height: 6'6
Weight: 310
Commitment Date: May 22nd
Other Notable Offers: South Carolina, Florida State, Tennessee, others
Height: 6'2
Weight: 190
Commitment Date: May 15th
Other Notable Offers: N/A
Height: 6'2
Weight: 180
Commitment Date: May 13th
Other Notable Offers: UNC, USC, Florida State, others
Height: 6'5
Weight: 320
Commitment Date: May 10th
Other Notable Offers: NC State, Temple, ECU, others
Height: 6'4
Weight: 220
Commitment Date: May 8th
Other Notable Offers: UCF, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, others
Height: 6'4
Weight: 235
Commitment Date: May 6th
Other Notable Offers: Stanford, Duke, Notre Dame, etc.
Height: 6'2
Weight: 185
Commitment Date: April 28th
Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Syracuse, etc.
Height: 6'3
Weight: 245
Commitment Date: March 27th
Other Notable Offers: Wake Forest, Louisville, etc.
Height: 5'8
Weight: 170
Commitment Date: January 26th
Other Notable Offers: Pittsburgh, Maryland, Purdue, etc.
Height: 5'9
Weight: 165
Commitment Date: November 24th, 2019
Other Notable Offers: Indiana, Nebraska, Syracuse
