 JacketsOnline - Meet the commits: Your 2021 Georgia Tech football recruiting class
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-17 17:18:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Meet the commits: Your 2021 Georgia Tech football recruiting class

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Managing Editor
@RivalsJohnson

Get to know each of the class of 2021 prospects committed to Geoff Collins and the rest of the staff on the Flats at Georgia Tech.

We have provided background info on each of the commits below (in chronological order), and will continue to update this article each time Georgia Tech lands a new commitment to the class.

Height: 6'1

Weight: 185

Commitment Date: August 15th

Other Notable Offers: Ole Miss, Nebraska, Tennessee, others

COACH SPEAK: BRYANT'S LONG-TIME POSITION COACH BREAKS HIM DOWN

BRYANT BREAKS DOWN GT DECISION

Height: 6'3

Weight: 300

Commitment Date: August 10th

Other Notable Offers: Virginia, UNC, Mississippi State, others

FRANKLIN STAYS HOME, CHOOSES GT

Height: 6'3

Weight: 220

Commitment Date: July 20th

Other Notable Offers: Miami, Virginia Tech, Boston College, etc.

SAGAR COMMITS TO GT JUST HOURS AFTER RECEIVING OFFER, SPURNS MIAMI

Height: 6'0

Weight: 190

Commitment Date: July 1st

Other Notable Offers: Notre Dame, Duke, others

EDWARDS WILL STAY HOME, AS HE COMMITS TO GEORGIA TECH OVER ND, OTHERS

COACH SPEAK: KALEB'S DAD, CRAIG EDWARDS GOES IN-DEPTH ON HIS SON

VIDEO: EDWARDS EXPLAINS WHAT SEPARATED GT FROM THE PACK

Height: 6'1

Weight: 205

Commitment Date: June 17th

Other Notable Offers: Louisville, Nebraska, Pitt, others

ACADEMICS PUSH BARTHIEL TO THE FLATS

Height: 6'5

Weight: 280

Commitment Date:June 5th

Other Notable Offers: Missouri, West Virginia, others

GEORGIA TECH LANDS VERSATILE LINEMAN ELI RICHEY

Height: 6'5

Weight: 217

Commitment Date: May 27th

Other Notable Offers: Illinois, Wisconsin, South Carolina, others

BLACKBURN CHOOSES GT, WILL JOIN LEFTWICH ON THE FLATS

WESTLAKE -> GEORGIA TECH CONNECTION CONTINUES TO GROW

COACH SPEAK: WESTLAKE HC BOBBY MAYS ON BLACKBURN

Height: 6'5

Weight: 220

Commitment Date: May 26th

Other Notable Offers: Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Minnesota, others

POSTMA OPENS UP ABOUT HIS COMMITMENT, NEW ROLE ON OFFENSE IN 2020

TEX. TE BEN POSTMA REBUFFS RECENT PAC-12 SCHOOL'S APPROACH

ANALYSIS: SAM SPIEGLEMAN GIVES HIS TAKE ON POSTMA

Height: 6'2

Weight: 205

Commitment Date: May 25th

Other Notable Offers: Louisville, Michigan State, Maryland, others

PEERY EXPLAINS DECISION TO COMMIT TO GEORGIA TECH

RIVALS.COM TALKS WITH PEERY ABOUT HIS DECISION

COACH SPEAK: QB GURU DANNY HERNANDEZ EXPLAINS WHAT MAKES PEERY SPECIAL

PEERY'S ATL-CATION: PART I

PEERY'S ATL-CATION: PART II

PEERY'S ATL-CATION: PART III

CALIFORNIA PUSHES BACK HS FOOTBALL, WHAT WILL PEERY DO?

Height: 6'6

Weight: 310

Commitment Date: May 22nd

Other Notable Offers: South Carolina, Florida State, Tennessee, others

LEFTWICH STAYS HOME, COMMITS TO GEORGIA TECH

WESTLAKE HC BOBBY MAY ON LEFTWICH

HOW DOES THE LEFTWICH DECISION IMPACT RECRUITING MOVING FORWARD AT WESTLAKE?

Height: 6'2

Weight: 190

Commitment Date: May 15th

Other Notable Offers: N/A

SHANAHAN OPENS UP ABOUT HIS JOURNEY FROM GALEIC FOOTBALL TO GT

Height: 6'2

Weight: 180

Commitment Date: May 13th

Other Notable Offers: UNC, USC, Florida State, others

CHECKING IN WITH THE COMMITS: JAMES BLACKSTRAIN

COACH SPEAK: HOLY TRINITY HC NATE HOOKS BREAKS DOWN BLACKSTRAIN

BLACKSTRAIN BECOMES LATEST FOUR-STAR RECEIVER TO COMMIT TO DIXON, GT

Height: 6'5

Weight: 320

Commitment Date: May 10th

Other Notable Offers: NC State, Temple, ECU, others

BIGGERS HONORS HIS MOTHER, COMMITS TO GT ON MOTHER'S DAY

COACH SPEAK: FORMER WEST ROWAN HC JOE NIXON GIVES HIS TAKE

CHECKING IN WITH THE COMMITS: ZEEK BIGGERS

ANALYSIS: ADAM FRIEDMAN GIVES HIS TAKE ON BIGGERS

Height: 6'4

Weight: 220

Commitment Date: May 8th

Other Notable Offers: UCF, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, others

COACHES SPEAK: PAST, PRESENT GRAYSON COACHES DISCUSS COLLINS AT LENGTH

COLLINS STAYS HOME, FLIPS FROM UCF

Height: 6'4

Weight: 235

Commitment Date: May 6th

Other Notable Offers: Stanford, Duke, Notre Dame, etc.

COMMITMENT BREAKDOWN: JOSHUA ROBINSON TO GEORGIA TECH

DE COMMIT JOSHUA ROBINSON SHUTS DOWN HIS RECRUITMENT

Height: 6'2

Weight: 185

Commitment Date: April 28th

Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Syracuse, etc.

CHECKING IN WITH THE COMMITS: SHAWN CHAPPELL

COACH SPEAK: DARIUS ROBINSON WEIGHS IN ON NEW DB COMMIT

NO.4- SOUTHERN DURHAM DB SHAWN CHAPPELL

Height: 6'3

Weight: 245

Commitment Date: March 27th

Other Notable Offers: Wake Forest, Louisville, etc.

CHECKING IN WITH THE COMMITS: GREY CARROLL

COACH SPEAK WITH ALCOA HC GARY RANKIN

CARROLL DETAILS THE TIMING, REASONING BEHIND GT DECISION

Height: 5'8

Weight: 170

Commitment Date: January 26th

Other Notable Offers: Pittsburgh, Maryland, Purdue, etc.

HAYNES OPTS TO STAY HOME, CHOOSES GT

IS IT HAPPENING? IS GRAYSON BECOMING A PIPELINE FOR COLLINS?


Height: 5'9

Weight: 165

Commitment Date: November 24th, 2019

Other Notable Offers: Indiana, Nebraska, Syracuse

RUTHERFORD'S HS COACH HECTOR CLAVIJO GIVES HIS TAKE

CHECKING IN WITH THE COMMITS: MALIK RUTHERFORD


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}