Jackets pick up portal commitment from sharpshooting Craft

After multiple big transfer portal departures over the past few weeks, Georgia Tech made an addition on Tuesday with the commitment of wing Kam Craft, who spent last season at Miami (Ohio) where he averaged 13.6 points per game.





Craft entered the portal after one season at Miami (Ohio) in which he started all 34 games and, in addition to his scoring average, shot 43.1 percent from 3-point range, 75.8 percent from the free throw line, pulled down three rebounds per game and averaged one assist per game.





Craft had a 40-point game back in February against Toledo in which he made nine 3s as well as a 34-point effort back in December against Bethany (W.V.) in which he made 10 3s. He scored 20 or more points in seven games this past season and had 17 games in which he knocked down three or more 3s.





Kraft was ranked as a 4-star shooting guard and 44th overall player in the 2022 class by Rivals out of The Skill Factory Prep in Atlanta where he played his final prep season following starting his high school career at Buffalo Grove High in Illinois. He committed to Xavier over 11 other offers out of high school and spent one season with the Musketeers in large part due to a knee injury.





Kraft will have two seasons of eligibility remaining once he arrives on The Flats to play for head coach Damon Stoudamire and the Jackets.