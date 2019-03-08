Locust Grove TE details "surprise" commitment to Collins, Georgia Tech
Going into his visit to the Flats on Thursday, commitment was surprisingly not on the mind of three-star Locust Grove (Ga.) TE Billy Ward. That quickly changed as he spent time with the coaches, th...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news