Georgia Tech fans have gotten used to seeing catchers drafted early.

The 2022 edition of the MLB Draft will be no different, with Georgia Tech C Kevin Parada considered a lock to hear his name within the first hour on Sunday night.

Parada could go as high as No. 2 to Arizona, and could fall as far as 6 to Miami. No reputable site or draft "expert" has him going any lower than that.

Parada's known to be eager for his next chapter, and is thought of as an "easy" sign, possibly significantly under-slot, allowing teams to go for higher risk players later in the draft.

Outside of Parada, a large percentage of the offense from the 2022 roster is also in the mix to hear their name called.

For the sake of this preview, and to save everyone from any false hope, the below column will beginning with 2022 draft prospects outside of the soon to be millionaire catcher.