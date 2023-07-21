Georgia Tech transfer sophomore guard Jalen Forrest who was supposed to enroll in school this summer will instead head to South Plains College in Texas for the fall semester before joining the Jackets' basketball program during ACC play. Forrest the son of Tech legend James Forrest announced his transfer from Presbyterian back in May.

It is not overly common for players to join teams midseason, but the Jackets had to wait on Jordan Usher back in 2019 due to transfer rules at the time after he left USC and they had a high school student Solomon Poole reclassify and joined the team in December. Both players in those cases were able to join the team following the end of the academic semester at Georgia Tech in mid-December.

Forrest confirmed to JOL that a credit issue resulted in the necessity to spend a semester at a junior college.

"Presbyterian messed up my transcript," Forrest told JOL.

The talented combo guard confirmed he intends to rejoin the program as soon as possible with December as the goal.