Jackets dominate KSU for a 45-17 win

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech needed a win and hopefully a convincing one after a tough opening week loss to Northern Illinois, the Jackets jumped out to a 24-3 lead at the half over Kennesaw State on Saturday afternoon and never looked back picking up the first win for the 2021 season for third-year head coach Geoff Collins. Collins said the overtime Citadel loss in 2019 loomed large this week as his players prepared for the Owls version of that offense. "Two years ago we were in a very similar game against a triple-option team that runs it really really well, and took a loss in overtime," Collins said. "I think it shows the growth, the development of this program to play one of the top teams in FCS and play at that high of a level under adverse circumstances. They played the game the right way, but just really, really proud of our guys, the way they handled this week they were focused, all of those things, big lesson again that we told them in the locker room is still have to finish the game the right way." The Jackets prevailed easily despite being down multiple starters on both sides of the ball. Jordan Yates got the nod over the injured Jeff Sims at quarterback. Sims was only available as an emergency quarterback. Starting safety Tariq Carpenter lasted just one play before getting shut down and starting defensive tackle Ja’Quon Griffin and corner Zamari Walton did not suit up at all. Tight end Dylan Deveney also missed his second straight game and heralded defensive end Keion White has yet to suit up for the Jackets after transferring in from Old Dominion.

Yates set a record for a first-time starting quarterback at Georgia Tech with four touchdown tosses (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Jordan Yates stepped in for the absent Sims and three for four scores and 254 yards hitting on 17 of his 23 attempts. Those four touchdown tosses set a new Tech record for a first-time starting quarterback. Yates was understated in celebrating his performance afterward in the media session. "It was real fun," he said of the start. "They made my job really easy today across the board, Coach P called a great game. I had plenty of time from the (offensive) line up front. Guys like (McGowan) we're getting open all day and then running back doing their thing too, so it was a real team effort for sure." "I thought Jordan did a great job. Dave Patenaude, I thought he caught a heck of a game, doing the things that Jordan is really good at, and Jordan is able to put on a really good display today," Collins said of his quarterback. "A lot of weapons around him a big physical offensive line, but just Jordan's energy. His presence, who he is, in our program who he is in our locker room, just really, really proud of him." Collins said that Jeff Sims was Yates's biggest cheerleader on Saturday. "I was so proud of (Jeff) and how he's handled this week, he wanted to play. He wanted to go. He was a little living down there with Mark Smith and our athletic training room was a source of energy was a great teammate, all throughout the week," Collins said. "The times that I caught his glance during the game today, just who he was with his teammates who he was supporting Jordan Yates was awesome. We're in the locker room just then celebrating and Jeff Sims had the biggest smile on his face, and I was just really proud of him. His parents have raised an incredible young man he's an incredible talent, but who he was today who he's been this entire week, really, really proud of him." Kyric McGowan had another big day for the Jacket offense as well with five catches for 77 yards and a pair of touchdowns. "I'm definitely growing by the game by the snap, and I think my mindset you know going into any game is just I just want to be that reliable receiver for you know whatever quarterback is back there that, you know whether we're in the redzone or we're not," McGowan said. "If it's third down you know just being able to make the play with my name is called." Dontae Smith ended up the leading rusher with 82 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Jahmyr Gibbs had 142 all-purpose yards split almost evenly between runs, catches and passes. Jordan Mason caught the first touchdown of his career on his 17th offensive score as a Yellow Jacket. Kalani Norris also caught his first career touchdown pass in the third quarter.

DEFENSE OVERCOMES INJURIES

On the defensive side, Jaylon King and Derrik Allen stepped in for the absent Carpenter while Akelo Stone and Zeek Biggers filled Ja'Quon Griffin's shoes in the rotation and Tobias Oliver stepped in for Walton at corner. "Tariq wasn't really able to go today. I think he got one play in. Jaylon King came in and was third in the team in tackles. What a great young man in this program, stepping up when one of his teammates goes down, and then Derek Allen played the field (safety), and the boundary (safety) today which is not easy to do, especially when he's played the whole offseason the corner," Collins said. "Our ATL philosophy work to be above the line, if you're above the line you're going to play prepare like your startup prepared to earn playing time." Defensively the Jackets held the Owls to just a field goal for the first 30 minutes of the game before surrendering back-to-back scores in the fourth quarter when the game was out of reach. Collins took time to give praise to his protegee defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker after the game. Collins also thanked his developmental team (scout team) for their hard work preparing for the Owls. "I thought, Andrew Thacker called a great game as a defensive coordinator in this program, late in the fourth quarter they still held him to three points, and then we gave two cheap ones up late, they earned them they're a good program, but just the game that he called," Collins said. "I said this last night or yesterday, I faced this kind of offense in my career playing or coaching 33 times total. That was the best scout team look developmental look, we have ever had that developmental team every single one of them should get game balls." Collins was also impressed with his linebackers led by Charlie Thomas who had two interceptions and some key plays including a tackle for a loss. Ayinde Eley and Quez Jackson each had 10 tackles and Jackson also added a tackle for a loss. "Charlie Thomas, we all know he's a playmaker. He had two huge plays, he was playing the same Sam and nickel for us today and he was playing the Willie," Collins said. "He got a turnover at Sam, he got a turnover at Willie, I thought he had a great game and Quez Jackson's leadership in this program this week, the young man that he's developed into really proud of him and an Ace (Ayinde) coming in being an ultimate leader in this program too." Thomas said his first interception was just a reaction play after he was still thinking about the previous play a tackle for a loss where they called targeting on him that was overturned on review. "On the first interception, I couldn't remember at first, I was like, what happened," Thomas said. "Oh, yeah. They had a short review for targeting and I just got there and I was ready to play. On the second one was actually like it was just to go get the ball with the first man up mentality. That was going through my mind. I got to get the ball." Thomas also threw the key block on Jordan Domineck's forced fumble and a fumble return for a touchdown. "When the play started out coaching called the perfect play, he had us crashing down on the quarterback. Instinct just kicked in, I knew he was going to try and pitch the ball so I tried to reach out and knock it off course or anything like that. Well, I hit the quarterback ball popped out just happen to fall into my lap, grab it, take it," Domineck said. "The Quarterback tried to come, but I just hit him with a stiff arm, I couldn't go down to. I didn't want to go down I wanted that touchdown for real." Domineck used Thomas's escort as a key blocker throwing his teammate into the way of a would-be tackler. "I really wanted that touchdown, and then Charlie, my boy came up was ready to celebrate with me we're ready to celebrate into the endzone, but I saw to the corner of my eye that somebody else was coming, so I apologize my boy Charlie but I had to just you know, for the greater good throw him into the block, he got a great block though it was an amazing block, he definitely saved me for that touchdown so I got to thank him for everything on that play."

SCORING DRIVES AND BIG PLAYS