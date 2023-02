Georgia Tech rounded out the coaching staff this week with the addition of FIU special teams coach Ricky Brumfield. Brumfield spent four seasons as the special teams coordinator at Virginia prior to joining the FIU staff in 2022 when Mike MacIntyre was hired as head coach in Boca Raton.

Throughout his time as a special teams coordinator, Brumfield has been responsible for developing strong kickers and punters with several players making the Lou Groza (top plackicker) and Ray Guy (top punter) Award Watch Lists even when he was at G5 programs like UTSA or Western Kentucky.

Brumfield will bolster Tech's recruiting as well with strong ties in the New Orleans area and South Texas.