Georgia Tech hosted the top player in Georgia for the 2024 basketball recruiting class on Tuesday. Norcross HS five-star guard Jahki Howard took his first unofficial visit ever and he made the short drive to Georgia Tech to do so. Jackets' assistant Anthony Wilkins got the first visit from a national recruit who has offers from all the heavy hitters that recruit Georgia.

Howard spoke with JOL about his recruitment and gave his thoughts on Georgia Tech after his first visit.