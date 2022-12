ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key spoke to the media after signing most of his 2023 class on Wednesday during the early signing period. Key addressed the various pieces of the class as well as his decision to keep the defensive staff intact and bring on new coaches on the offensive side as well as making Chris Weinke the co-offensive coordinator with new hire Buster Faulkner.

"With today being the early signing day period, really excited about the guys we're able to bring in at this point. We got 24 right now guys that have signed and a good mix of 18 high school players and six transfers. There are a few more that are still in play right now that you know we'll see as the day goes on kind of really what happens there and hopefully get some good news," Key said.

