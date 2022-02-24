Georgia Tech Opens Spring Practice on the Flats

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech began spring ball on Thursday as Geoff Collins enters a critical new season with six new on-the-field assistants, a new offense, and key new defensive assistants as well to break in. Collins spoke with the media on the record for the first time since December after practice on Thursday.

"It was really good to be back on the grass today," Collins said after practice. "You know we have some new coaches on staff and to get them out there teaching the new offense and then things we are progressing towards on defense is good. They've had four to five-week offseason with coach Lew (Caralla)."

Collins was 30 minutes late to his own presser because he said he wanted to debrief his new coaches immediately following the program to share notes and thoughts after the first day on the field.

"I apologize for being late," he said. "I grabbed the coaches that are new to the organization just to give them some real-time notes that I had taken throughout practice on how to make it cleaner and more efficient to get even better work in."

With so many new faces on the staff, Collins said the holdover assistants brought the new coaches out to the practice fields on Wednesday for a run-through on how practice typically works.

