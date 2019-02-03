Hear from the two most recent 2020 offers at TE for Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech fans are still getting used to hearing the words "tight end" and Georgia Tech in the same sentence. After signing two TE in the early signing period (one transfer, one from the HS leve...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news