THE SITUATION: Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake tight end Leo Blackburn saw his recruitment take off earlier this year. The 6-foot-5, 217 pounder that had over 20 offers wanted to take visits this spring, but due to COVID-19, that didn't happen. One school he's visited over half a dozen times is Georgia Tech. That played a big role in him committing to the Yellow Jackets over schools like Illinois and Virginia. Last week, Blackburn made the decision that he wanted to stay home and play for Geoff Collins and the staff on the Flats.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I have been leaning towards Georgia Tech for about four weeks," said Blackburn. "At first I really wanted to leave Georgia and go out-of-state for college, but Georgia Tech kept making me feel like a priority and I have been thinking a lot about Georgia Tech for a while now. I made my decision last week. "I had a Zoom meeting with almost the whole staff. I was on the call with all of the offensive coaches, a few of the defensive coaches and then coach Collins got on, on the end. He had never talked to my mom, so once he did, me and my mom looked at each other and we knew that was it. We got off the call, talked about it, and on the next day (Friday May 22), I called and told them I was committing. "I called coach Dixon, and I talked to him, coach Knight and coach Collins. I think they kind of thought I was going to commit, but not on that call at that time. I think I caught them by surprise a little bit when it happened. They were all happy with the news and they said it hyped up their day.

It really came down to Georgia Tech offering me a chance to play early, the program being on the rise, my relationship with the staff and how close it is to home. — - Blackburn

"I have visited eight times and it is different there. The coaches are more open. It is not one coach that gets to know you, but at Georgia Tech, all the coaches know recruits and so many have gotten to know me. They care about the players and they made me feel so comfortable. "I am excited about being part of this recruiting class. I think it can be great. We have a lot of everything — slot receivers, linemen — we will get a lot more too. More guys will want to hop on very soon. This class can be a big factor and this could be the class that really helps the program take that next step."