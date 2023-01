Leary appeared in 10 games for Alabama this season, primarily on special teams.

The Orlando native, previously committed to UCF, flipped to Georgia Tech following a visit to Atlanta.

Turns out former Alabama WR and two-time Rivals100 member Christian Leary isn't going back home.

Coming out of high school, Leary was rated the No. 7 WR, No. 15 player in the state of Florida, and the No. 59 player in the country.

His time at Alabama ends after 18 appearances, and 1 touchdown.

His highlights from high school can be seen below.