Georgia Tech adds former Rivals 250 CB Eric Reed from Auburn

Georgia Tech added another piece to the secondary on Wednesday with the commitment of Auburn transfer Eric Reed Jr . Reed was a Rivals 250 prospect and a top 20 player in the state of Louisiana in his class. He played sparingly during his two years at Auburn with just 14 snaps on defense at cornerback.

Reed entered the transfer portal in January before withdrawing his name and then reentering in late March. Reed could have all four years remaining after redshirting this past year and having a covid year in 2020. He joins former Auburn defensive back Ahmari Harvey who joined the Jackets in the winter for spring ball as another defection from the Plains.

The Jackets are rebuilding the secondary under new defensive backs coach Travares Tillman and needed another corner type who was not a freshman so the addition of Reed makes a lot of sense.