Couch Coach: GT-FSU

Couch Coach: GT-FSU

Georgia Tech played old-school football to knock off #10 Florida State and the physical dominance shows up on film.

 • Sed Griffin
Four-star DT Christian Garrett makes the call for Georgia Tech

Four-star DT Christian Garrett makes the call for Georgia Tech

Christian Garrett stepped back from his commitment to Georgia earlier this month after realizing that a path through

 • Sam Spiegelman
JOL on the Road: Future Georgia Tech OL square off on high school stage

JOL on the Road: Future Georgia Tech OL square off on high school stage

Future Jackets' teammates Jimmy Bryson and Justin Hasenhuetl share the field in Baylor vs. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee game

 • Alex Farrer
JOL TV: Overreaction Sunday talking GT’s win over FSU

JOL TV: Overreaction Sunday talking GT’s win over FSU

JOL publisher Kelly Quinlan and staff writer Alex Farrer recap the Georgia Tech win in Ireland over #10 FSU and what is

 • Kelly Quinlan
Q's Take: Tech's takedown of FSU could prime an ACC run

Q's Take: Tech's takedown of FSU could prime an ACC run

Brent Key wants his team to take the next step in their evolution as a program. With a win over #10 FSU opportunities...

 • Kelly Quinlan

Published Aug 30, 2024
Game Preview: Georgia State at Georgia Tech
Alex Farrer  •  JacketsOnline
