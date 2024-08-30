in other news
Couch Coach: GT-FSU
Georgia Tech played old-school football to knock off #10 Florida State and the physical dominance shows up on film.
Four-star DT Christian Garrett makes the call for Georgia Tech
Christian Garrett stepped back from his commitment to Georgia earlier this month after realizing that a path through
JOL on the Road: Future Georgia Tech OL square off on high school stage
Future Jackets' teammates Jimmy Bryson and Justin Hasenhuetl share the field in Baylor vs. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee game
JOL TV: Overreaction Sunday talking GT’s win over FSU
JOL publisher Kelly Quinlan and staff writer Alex Farrer recap the Georgia Tech win in Ireland over #10 FSU and what is
Q's Take: Tech's takedown of FSU could prime an ACC run
Brent Key wants his team to take the next step in their evolution as a program. With a win over #10 FSU opportunities...
