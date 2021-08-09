Freshman WR Leo Blackburn out for the year with a knee injury

Blackburn had caught the eye of the staff and his teammates through the first two practices prior to his injury over the weekend.

Just a handful of days into camp and the season appears to be over for highly-touted freshman receiver Leo Blackburn . Blackburn announced his social media that he has torn his ACL and will be back in 2022.

Blackburn joins linebacker Tyson Meiguez as one of two young Jackets who have been ruled out for the 2021 season, Meiguez's status was announced by head coach Geoff Collins in the spring following a leg injury.

The freshman receiver was in the mix to compete with outside receivers Adonicas Sanders, Malachi Carter, and Peje Harris from last year's rotation plus returning freshmen Ryan King and Avery Boyd as well as fellow 2021 signee James BlackStrain. King and Boyd both suffered season-ending injuries last year derailing their freshman years with Boyd battling through injuries currently. BlackStrain missed his junior season in high school with a major injury and Sanders missed almost two full years to injures at Tech. Jalen Camp missed the final 8 games of 2019 and of course the tragic passing of Bryce Gowdy loomed large in 2020.

For the Jackets receivers, staying healthy will be key as the numbers dwindle due to injuries.

