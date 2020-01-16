Roswell (GA) forward Jusaun Holt has seen his recruitment pick up in a big way throughout last couple years, and Georgia Tech is directly in the mix.

Holt takes advantage of his high school, St. Francis, being less than an hour away and has been on campus multiple times already this season. His most recent trip to Atlanta was for Tech's battle with Duke.

JacketsOnline caught up with Holt to get the latest on his recruitment, his relationship with Georgia Tech coaches, future visit plans and more.

